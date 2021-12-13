Unmasking the pandemic’s impact on plastics waste management across South Asia

Do you have your mask?

This question has become ubiquitous in life. Undoubtedly, masks save lives. Yet, their disposal has become a common waste management problem across South Asia. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, South Asia was already one of the largest sources of plastics waste globally and was on the path to doubling its total waste generation by 2050. Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan ranked among the 20 countries worldwide that generated the most mismanaged plastics waste. The Indus and Ganges are among the world’s 10 most polluted river systems, receiving 90 percent of the plastics waste from the region.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Waste Management in South Asia, a research note just published by the World Bank, explores the impact of plastic use and disposal and found that pandemic-induced lifestyle changes will exacerbate the already acute plastics waste challenges in the region unless urgent action is taken.